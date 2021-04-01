How has anti-Asian racism affected you at work? Share your story

Biz/Tech

It’s not just on the streets, and it’s not just in America. Asians around the world are experiencing discrimination, and many of them say this is happening at work.

From being explicitly harassed by colleagues to seemingly minor transgressions, such as getting excluded from business activities, people can experience bias in various ways at the workplace.

During the pandemic, some Asian-owned businesses have also been vandalized or hit especially hard, in part due to suspected prejudice. And in the United States, Asian Americans have faced historic unemployment, with workers in the community disproportionately affected by the jobs crisis.

We want to hear how the recent surge in anti-Asian hate has affected you personally over the past year. Have you, or your loved ones, felt targeted or excluded at work, or while looking for work?

Share your story in the form below for possible inclusion in an upcoming project.