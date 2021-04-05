McDonald’s has a sweet new treat

Biz/Tech

McDonald’s is expanding its lineup of sweet treats with a new McFlurry flavor.

Beginning May 3, the chain is adding a Caramel Brownie McFlurry to its menus at US locations for a limited time. McDonald’s says the dessert combines vanilla soft serve ice cream with brownie pieces and caramel topping that’s blended throughout. Prices vary depending on location.

Some McDonald’s fans might recognize the Caramel Brownie McFlurry because it has been served at Canadian locations since 2017. In fact, the company notes, the McFlurry is a Canadian creation that debuted in 1995 at a restaurant in the province of New Brunswick. It’s now a menu staple that’s served in more than 100 countries.

The flavors of the Caramel Brownie McFlurry are “inspired by that first-warm-day-of-the-year feeling,” said Chad Schafer, McDonald’s senior director of culinary, in a press release. It joins the Oreo and M&Ms McFlurry options currently on menus.

Fast food chains are constantly competing for customers’ dollars and attention, and specialty offerings are a way to cut through the noise. McDonald’s regularly adds different McFlurry flavors to its menus, with Reese’s, Chips Ahoy and snickerdoodles.

In February and March, McDonald’s offered an Oreo Shamrock McFlurry for a limited time to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.