Albertsons opens largest El Paso store, donates $200,000 to charity

EL PASO, Texas -- What is now the largest Albertsons grocery store in El Paso became the first new location to open in two decades on Wednesday.

As part of a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for the store at 3150 N. Zaragoza Road and Pebble Hills Boulevard, the Albertsons Foundation donated over $200,000 to local schools and non-profit groups.

Some of the recipients included:

El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation - $50,000

Stand with Estela Fund - $32,000

El Paso Baptist Clinic - $50,000

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger - $50,000

El Dorado High School - $2,000

Pebble Hills High School - $2,000

Sun Ridge Middle School - $2,000

Spec. Rafael Hernando III Middle School - $2,000

Chester E. Jordan Elementary School - $2,000

Sgt. Roberto Ituarte Elementary School - $2,000

El Paso Fallen Officers Memorial Foundation - $5,000

Operation Noel - $15,000

The new 63,000-square foot store is located within The Market at Pebble Hills shopping center. Officials said plans for the new store had been in the works for about five years.

El Paso native Ozzie Carrillo, a 27-year retail executive, is managing the new store. Carrillo was in Del Valle High School's first graduating class in 1990 before beginning his career with Albertsons four years later.