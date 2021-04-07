Albertsons opens largest El Paso store, donates $200,000 to charity
EL PASO, Texas -- What is now the largest Albertsons grocery store in El Paso became the first new location to open in two decades on Wednesday.
As part of a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for the store at 3150 N. Zaragoza Road and Pebble Hills Boulevard, the Albertsons Foundation donated over $200,000 to local schools and non-profit groups.
Some of the recipients included:
- El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation - $50,000
- Stand with Estela Fund - $32,000
- El Paso Baptist Clinic - $50,000
- El Pasoans Fighting Hunger - $50,000
- El Dorado High School - $2,000
- Pebble Hills High School - $2,000
- Sun Ridge Middle School - $2,000
- Spec. Rafael Hernando III Middle School - $2,000
- Chester E. Jordan Elementary School - $2,000
- Sgt. Roberto Ituarte Elementary School - $2,000
- El Paso Fallen Officers Memorial Foundation - $5,000
- Operation Noel - $15,000
The new 63,000-square foot store is located within The Market at Pebble Hills shopping center. Officials said plans for the new store had been in the works for about five years.
El Paso native Ozzie Carrillo, a 27-year retail executive, is managing the new store. Carrillo was in Del Valle High School's first graduating class in 1990 before beginning his career with Albertsons four years later.
