Field of dreams: Could 1,000 acres of El Paso farmland become a Ford auto plant?

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- You might call it El Paso's field of dreams.

The City Planning Commission is considering rezoning over 1,000 acres of city-owned agricultural land in northeast El Paso to allow for heavy manufacturing.

It's part a plan to try and lure a new automotive production facility to El Paso that could bring with it hundreds of good-paying jobs, economic development sources told ABC-7.

Texas is among a handful of states being looked at by a joint venture recently formed by Ford Motor Co. to build two factories to make batteries for roughly 600,000 electric vehicles per year by the middle of this decade, auto industry sources told ABC-7, and El Paso believes it can put together an attractive deal to land one of those facilities.

The Ford venture with battery maker SK Innovation of Korea, called BlueOvalSK, comes as Ford anticipates that battery-electric vehicles will account for 40% to 50% of its U.S. sales by 2030.

Ford spokespeople declined to speculate on potential plant sites, telling ABC-7 that the joint venture was in its early stages and no announcements were imminent. They referred ABC-7 to public statements previously made by the automaker when the venture was announced earlier this year.

New auto factories are rare and among the most coveted economic development projects because they can create thousands of jobs between the factory itself as well as suppliers and contractors. An economic development source, with knowledge of the scope of such a project, told ABC-7 it could have a multi-billion dollar annual economic impact for El Paso if it came to fruition.

The El Paso land that would serve as the proposed site for the plant is near Stan Roberts Drive and east of U.S. 54, which is up for rezoning from farm to industrial use. The planning commission met Thursday afternoon to consider it, but members on the panel postponed taking action for two weeks.

An auto industry insider told ABC-7 that among Ford's key considerations in evaluating sites would be geography and transportation access. That's where those familiar with El Paso's pitch believe plans in the works by the Texas Department of Transportation to build a four-lane highway referred to as the Borderland Expressway could prove very enticing in getting a deal done.

The expressway would complete a bypass route around the northeast side of El Paso suitable for truck and other through traffic from Interstate 10; an economic development source indicated the state would commit to ensuring whatever access would be needed to connect a manufacturing facility with the bypass.

El Paso leaders believe last year's decision by Amazon to build a distribution facility on the far east side that will employ up to 750 people has enhanced the city's attractiveness to other major corporations looking to make capital investments in new facilities. The city had highlighted its strategic location and transportation links in luring Amazon here.