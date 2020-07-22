Watch LIVE: El Paso leaders officially announce Amazon opening distribution center

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas --Amazon is announcing plans at 10 a.m. Wednesday to open its first fulfillment center in El Paso. The new fulfillment center, which is anticipated to launch in 2021, will create over 700 new, full-time jobs with industry leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.

“We’re excited to be growing our operations in West Texas and look forward to building out our network in El Paso,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment. “We’re grateful for the strong support we’ve received from local and state leaders."

Added El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, “I'm so proud of the teamwork and collaboration between Amazon, the City, the County, and Borderplex Alliance. We're making tremendous strides together, and our city has a bright future.”

In the new 625,000 square-foot fulfillment center, Amazon employees will work alongside Amazon robotics to pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics and toys.