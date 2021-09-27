Business boom is underway in northwest El Paso

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- The empty lots in northwest El Paso are starting to be filled with businesses - which is leading to a boom in development.

Most recently, Planet Fitness opened its doors. Back in 2019, it was Flix Brewhouse and now Dutch Bros. is getting in on the action.

But it doesn’t stop there. West Texas Chop House is set to open its doors soon and Tesla now has a service and sales shop.

“It’s great that businesses are recognizing the west side and the need to have businesses over here,” Brenda Pike, a realtor at Cornerstone Realty, said. “We’re a little undeserved maybe here but I think we’re picking up the pace and I think retailers are finally realizing that.”

The developments started back in 2017 when West Towne Marketplace was built, but now it's growing even more.

The El Paso Inc. reported recently that Amazon is set to build a second, smaller facility in the area that would complement the warehouse center that is being built in El Paso County.

According to El Paso Inc., on July 5 a project called AMZL was filed with the Texas department of Licensing and Registration. The filing shows the AMZL project will be about 181,500 square feet and will cost about $48 million.

ABC-7 reached out to Amazon for comment about this potential second project in El Paso.

"Amazon is a dynamic business and we are constantly evaluating new locations to better serve our customers, however we have a policy of not commenting on our future roadmap,” Daniel Martin, an Amazon spokesperson, said.