Borderland businesses grappling with federal vaccine mandate

EL PASO, Texas -- Borderland companies are paying attention to the announcement from the Biden administration that businesses with more than 100 employees will need to have workers vaccinated against Covid-19 by Jan. 4 or undergo weekly testing.

Cindy Ramos-Davidson, CEO of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, told ABC-7 that soon after the announcement Thursday morning many businesses began reaching out to her for clarification.

Ramos- Davidson added that she heard from 50 companies throughout Thursday.

Ramos-Davidson said many businesses that she is in contact with are already practicing safety protocols and are taking other safety measures to keep their doors open.

She said that the biggest issue she has are the costs for businesses to keep track of employees who have gotten vaccinated.

Ramos-Davidson explained that many companies are already challenged with recruitment and retention.

She added, “It’s a huge burden on business, no matter what industry they are in because it is just another road map of policies, rules, and regulations that they have to follow.”

Ramos-Davidson said the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will continue to help educate and inform businesses.

Michael Menchaca, a spokesperson for Fred Loya Insurance, said the firm has been trying to stay ahead of the curve and began encouraging employees to get vaccinated early on.

Menchaca said that of Loya's 3,000 employees, 95% have complied with getting vaccinated.

“We as a company are trying to stay ahead - we wanted to make sure that all of our employees, their family, and our customers are safe and we believe this is a good method to take,” he explained.