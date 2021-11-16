How to avoid jobs scams this holiday season

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- More businesses are looking to fill seasonal positions as the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season kicks off next Friday. But, the Better Businesses Bureau says not all jobs are worth taking. That's because scammers typically lure people in with fake job postings.

Marybeth Stevens, president and CEO of the BBB of El Paso said the Borderland has not reported any seasonal job scams, but overall employer scams have gone up over the last year.

So here are some tips to keep in mind provided by BBB of El Paso:

If an employer asks you to pay for something up front, that's a huge red flag. Marybeth Stevens, president and CEO of the BBB of El Paso, said most reputable companies will never ask you to do this. "Don't pay for things like equipment, training, uniforms, etc...Unless you've got assurances and a contract in place," she said. Stevens adds that unfortunately with most job scams, this happens a lot.

Make sure you have some sort of interview, even if the job is not very formal. "Even in today's world where we see help wanted signs and such everywhere, most legitimate employers are going to actually want to see your face and have an interview," Stevens said.

Never do any work for the company before actually getting hired. Try to ask for a letter in writing with your start date and how much you'll be getting compensated before you work.

Be cautious of small jobs that are paying big money. "Even though that's a little bit harder now, because people are willing to pay more, which often times is a very good thing, if it's seems like out of line with current standards...that is a red flag," Stevens said.

The biggest tips Steven's suggests, ask questions.

To learn more about these scams click here.

To see any scams reported, click here for the BBB's Scam Tracker.