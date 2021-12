LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Walmart store in Las Cruces is temporarily closing down after a Covid-19 outbreak.

A Walmart spokesperson said the store at 1550 S. Valley Drive would close as of 2 p.m. Wednesday and reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Walmart indicated that during the closure the store would be professionally sanitized and cleaned.

The retailer didn't provide details on the extent of the outbreak.