Albertsons hosts job fair in El Paso and Las Cruces

(KVIA) -- Albertsons is hosting a job fair in El Paso and Las Cruces Saturday, September 16, 2023. The grocery store chain is looking to hire some new employees.

The job fair is happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all El Paso and Las Cruces store locations. Hiring managers will be onsite to speak to prospective employees.

Applicants are encouraged to fill out forms online, or inquire in-store. Store officials say that applicants should bring a current resume.

Throughout the month of September, ABC-7 is partnering with Albertsons to fight hunger in our community. Consider donating at the pin pad the next time you shop at Albertsons.