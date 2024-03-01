Helen of Troy moving headquarters to Paul Foster-owned building in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Helen of Troy is moving its headquarters to downtown El Paso.

The new 54,000 square foot office space is located on the 200 block of East Main Street in the One San Jacinto Plaza Building. The move is expected in early 2025.

“We are excited to have a top employer such as Helen of Troy have a presence in the OSJP building and we welcome all the associates to a vibrant and exciting downtown El Paso,” said Paul Foster, CEO of FMI, the owner of the building. “Their presence in downtown El Paso will serve as an economic boost to an already thriving downtown and exemplifies Helen of Troy’s commitment to the El Paso area. Downtown brings together the City’s largest core group of professional talent and offers them and their employers’ easy access to amenities such as a variety of restaurants, hotels for visitors and for conferences, museums, and entertainment all within a walkable environment."

Helen of Troy, a beauty and consumer product supply company, employs hundreds of Borderland residents. Most of its executives call El Paso home, too.

“This move continues our commitment to El Paso and our support of ongoing downtown revitalization efforts in the City, County and the private sector,” says Noel Geoffroy, Helen of Troy Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to operating in our new facility, that will offer modern amenities and meet our space requirements for years to come."

Geoggroy says he is excited to extend the company's 56-year history in the community.

"Helen of Troy recognizes this vision and we are grateful for their commitment and their investment," said El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser. "Great cities have great downtowns, and we are thrilled that El Paso’s downtown is thriving."