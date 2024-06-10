‘World’s Largest Buc-ee’s’ opens in Luling, Texas

LULING, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the largest Buc-ee's in the world in Luling, Texas today.

The convenience store is 75,000 square feet and will provide 200 new jobs, according to the governor.

Governor Abbott took a tour of the new store right after the ceremony, including a behind-the-scenes look at the location's stock room and kitchen.

“As the state’s greatest fan of 'beaver nuggets,' I am proud that Texas is home to the world’s best convenience store,” said Governor Abbott during the ceremony.

Also in attendance at the ribbon cutting was Buc-ee's CEO Arch “Beaver” Aplin III, Luling Mayor CJ Watts, and several other local officials.

Courtesy: Office Of The Governor