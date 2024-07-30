Bravo Auto Group acquires new dealership in Houston area

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Bravo Auto Group is expanding. The El Paso-based company just acquired Baytown Nissan, which will now be known as Bravo Nissan of Baytown. Baytown, Texas is located outside of Houston.

"This strategic expansion into the Houston Metroplex, Texas’s largest metropolitan area, continues Bravo’s growth trajectory under the leadership of CEO Raymond Palacios," company leadership explained.

Palacios, a U.S. Marine veteran, has made a big impact on the Borderland community, serving on the boards of El Paso Electric and the Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus, as well as the executive committee of the Borderplex Alliance. He is also a former Chairman of the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

Bravo already operated dealerships in El Paso, Victoria, Texas and Las Cruces, New Mexico.

“We are proud to be a Latino-owned and Veteran-owned business that has served the El Paso community for over 24 years,” Palacios said. “This expansion allows us to continue providing the same high level of personal service that we embrace across all of our dealerships, and offering trusted brands like Nissan to my hometown of Houston, Texas.”

Palacios and his auto group have also invested a lot in the community, undertaking an $8 million renovation of their El Paso Cadillac dealership recently.

An auto group spokesperson says the new Baytown dealership will contribute 75 new jobs to the Houston-area economy.

Palacios' efforts to improve Houston were recently recognized by the Hispanic chamber in Houston.

“The Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce commends Raymond Palacios for his entrepreneurial success as the owner of five automobile dealerships, including his newest, Bravo Nissan of Baytown,” said Dr. Laura Murillo, President and CEO of the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. “Raymond is a stellar community leader and philanthropist whose economic impact extends throughout the Texas region.”

Visit Bravo Auto Group's website to learn more about the strides the company is making.