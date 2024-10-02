Chicas Locas cited on multiple fire inspection violations days before opening, new documents reveal

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has obtained new documents from the City of El Paso regarding fire inspections of Chicas Locas and Jaguars.

Jaguars Gold Club, an east El Paso strip club, was shut down earlier this year due to a number of alleged violations. Chicas Locas planned to open in the same building Jaguars had operated in in the months afterward.

On September 19th, just one day after the Chicas Locas hosted its grand opening, El Paso County filed a lawsuit against Jaguars, stating that they violated the settlement agreed upon in March 2024.

The lawsuit contains multiple allegations against Jaguars, including fire code violations. ABC-7 obtained documents from the Fire Prevention Division about failed inspections from the past 2 years.

The latest failed inspection comes from September 5th, just two weeks before the re-opening. In the inspection document, it states there will be a follow up inspection on September 13th.

The documents states that there were 8 violations the location was non-compliant with.

Fire Riser incomplete Fire alarm panel incomplete Places of assembly operational permit required Missing/Expired fire extinguishers throughout Exposed electrical wiring in various areas, junction boxes and outlets Remove deadbolt from 4 secondary means of egress Service all exit/emergency lighting, requires 1 additional exit sign at back room exit

These violations are from the latest inspection. The fire riser, fire alarm panel, emergency lighting, and fire extinguishers were all violations that were stated in the previous inspections from 2022 and 2023.

ABC-7 is working to gain more information about this story.