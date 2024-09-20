A day after opening, business operating in Jaguars Gold Club building sued by El Paso County

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County just filed a new lawsuit against Jaguars Gold Club, the east El Paso business that the county shut down earlier this year over numerous alleged violations. In March, Jaguars settled with the county, agreeing in the process to shut down, according to the county's new lawsuit. Over the next few months, however, a business called "Chicas Locas" prepared to open in the same building. Chicas Locas hosted its opening night Thursday, and city inspectors were present for the opening. Right next to new signs advertising Chicas Locas, the old "Jaguars" signs remained in place. The county's new lawsuit alleges that this violates the Agreed Order of Settlement.

"A business known as Chicas Locas operated at the property on September 19, 2024 while the property continued to use the Jaguars name, as the building itself maintains a sign that reads 'Jaguars CLUB #1 AFTER HOURS SPOT' and also maintains a free-standing sign that reads 'Jaguars CLUB,'" the new lawsuit states.

Courtesy: County of El Paso lawsuit filed September 20, 2024

The new lawsuit also alleges that the operators have not yet provided proof of their license and/or permit to serve alcohol from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

"The owners of the property may choose to open a new business at that address," county officials explained in a March 2024 news release explaining the settlement. "If a new business opens, it must apply for a TABC license and not operate as a sexually oriented business (SOB)."

The business owners also agreed in the settlement that they would not use the word "strip" to advertise any new business opening in the old Jaguars building. The county's new lawsuit accuses the business of violating that requirement.

"Advertisement on the Chicas Locas website on September 19, 2024 when the business was operating and on the date of this filing says Chicas Locas is the '#1 Rated Strip Club' and El Paso is listed as one of the locations 'coming soon,'" the new filing states.

Courtesy: County of El Paso lawsuit filed September 20, 2024

Also as part of the settlement, any new business opening at the address would need to hire off-duty law enforcement officers.

"It is unknown how many, if any, off-duty licensed peace officers are employed at the property," the county explains in its new lawsuit.

The county also alleges that the business is violating several other requirements of the settlement agreement, such as operating a number of security cameras and providing proof of compliance with the city's fire code.

The county is asking for the court to "close any business operating at 11377 Gateway Blvd., El Paso, Texas 79936 for one year." It is also asking for a hearing in the case as soon as possible.

Find the new lawsuit below.