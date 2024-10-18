Skip to Content
New Curry Bowl Indian Bistro opens in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso has a new curry restaurant, called Curry Bowl Indian Bistro, in the downtown area. The Indian cuisine spot is located at 210 North Stanton Street Suite 1.

The menu offerings include curries, traditional rice dishes, cocktails, and a variety of appetizers and desserts.

The restaurant is located just blocks from San Jacinto Plaza and from City Hall. The area has seen several new food spots pop up the last few years, offering more options for the professionals working nearby and boosting downtown's economy.

