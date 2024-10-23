Casa Nissan celebrates 40th Anniversary with Grand Reopening, community celebration

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Casa Nissan is celebrating its 40th Anniversary with a Grand Reopening and community celebration. The dealership also received a Major Milestones Nissan Global Award of Excellence.

The showroom at 5855 Montana Avenue was newly remodeled as part of the 40th Anniversary celebrations. Casa Nissan had a ribbon cutting as part of the Grand Reopening.

During the dealership's celebratory event, Regional Vice President Central Region Bart Buttles presented the global award to the dealership owners.

"The event commemorate[s] Casa Nissan’s 40th anniversary of serving the El Paso community, the grand reopening of our beautifully renovated dealership, and our prestigious recognition as a recipient of Nissan’s Global Award of Excellence—a testament to our dedication to customer satisfaction and automotive excellence."