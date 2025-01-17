El Paso business owner concerned about potential TikTok ban

EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA) -- The potential ban of the social media app TikTok this upcoming weekend will have some effects on multiple El Paso small businesses.

One of them will be Isca Zeledon, who is the owner of Mexican Candy Lady and Exotics. She started the business in 2018 but started a TikTok shop back in September of 2023. Since then, her business has been booming, with 75% of her business revenue coming from the app.

"In all seriousness, I'm still hoping for a miracle. I'm kind of really in denial about it, to be honest with you. And I'm just being very optimistic and hoping that when I open up the app on Sunday, it'll still be there."

ABC-7 also spoke with Chris MacDonald, the owner of Addabee, a digital marketing agency based in El Paso. MacDonald said that a lot of small businesses who have shops on TikTok will lose a lot of revenue with the ban.

"They're going to have to kind of step up to the plate a little bit or put more of that money towards YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and they may not get, you know, the amount of presence and brand awareness that they're doing on TikTok, especially with the younger generation."