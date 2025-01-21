Tenneco laying off 140 workers in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 140 Tenneco El Paso workers will be laid off next month.

Tenneco is a large worldwide auto parts manufacturer with a plant in east El Paso.

The company says they are laying off 140 people as part of a company reconstructing.

In a statement provided to ABC-7 the company says in part "we announced a restructuring of our El Paso operations last year to better support future business. This, unfortunately, affects some valued employees, and we are providing transition assistance, including collaborating with the Texas workforce solutions Borderplex to assist those affected with skills training and job placement."

The El Paso factory has been in operation for 28 years and manufactures products for automotive, aerospace and industrial applications.

The layoffs will go into effect on February 15, 2025.