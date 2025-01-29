El Paso Central Business Association hosts January luncheon featuring Juárez mayor

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Central Business Association (CBA) will host its January luncheon featuring various binational leaders and officials in Downtown this afternoon.

Juárez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar is set to be one of the keynote speakers at the event.

“Having served as the Senator representing Juarez and leading the city as Mayor since 2018," said Tanny Berg, Co-Founder of the CBA. "He was born and raised in a business family in Juarez and educated as an attorney. Pérez Cuéllar brings deep experience in business, law, and regional development. His expertise in border economics and cross-border relationships promises valuable insights for our community’s business leaders, stakeholders, and decision-makers, making him the ideal speaker to address our January luncheon as we look ahead to a prosperous new year for the region.”

With proposed tariffs by President Trump set to start this Saturday, leaders gather to discuss business opportunities in the El Paso-Ciudad Juárez border area.