Borderland truck drivers learning english after signing of executive order

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order back in April, enforcing that all truck drivers in the U.S. and crossing into the U.S. be qualified and proficient in English.

The White House previously said:

The Order directs the Secretary of Transportation to rescind guidance that watered down the law requiring English proficiency for commercial drivers.

It mandates revising out-of-service criteria to ensure drivers violating English proficiency rules are placed out-of-service, enhancing roadway safety.

It instructs the Secretary of Transportation to review state issuance of non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses to identify any irregularities and ensure American drivers are validly licensed and qualified.

The Order directs the Secretary of Transportation to carry out additional administrative, regulatory, or enforcement actions to improve the working conditions of America’s truck drivers.

In Juárez, some cargo transportation companies are complying with this executive order by hiring English instructors to teach their truckers who cross the border into the U.S. daily.

Fletes Sotelo SA de CV, a local Juárez logistics company, has been teaching English to its truck drivers since the order was signed; they currently have around 100 drivers.

Truck drivers could face consequences such as warnings, fines, or even losing their licenses to cross cargo into the U.S. if they cannot communicate effectively with U.S. Department of Transportation officials.

ABC-7 spoke with Manuel Sotelo, owner of the company and national vice president of the Cargo Transportation Chamber (CANACAR) in Northern Mexico, to learn how this executive order might impact border businesses. We also attended one of the English classes these truck drivers attend three times a week.

