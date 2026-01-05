Skip to Content
Pei Wei closes Mesa St. location

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Pei Wei's Mesa Street location has shut down. The fast-casual Asia cuisine chain closed its Mesa location, which had been located in the Promenade shopping center.

The restaurant's Google listing shows that it is permanently closed, and the Mesa location has been removed from the Pei Wei location-finder map.

Pei Wei now has only one El Paso restaurant, located in the Las Palmas Marketplace at 1325 George Dieter Drive.

The chain has not provided an explanation for the closure of the Mesa location.

