ReadyOne Industries awarded $5.7 million contract to produce coats for the Army

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ReadyOne Industries was just awarded a one-year, $5.7 million contract to manufacture Fire-Resistant Army Combat Uniform coats for the U.S. Army.

The company says that this award will sustain about 100 skilled manufacturing jobs for a year.

The coat enhances flame resistance, durability, and mobility for military personnel, a spokesperson for the company said.

"ReadyOne Industries is a nonprofit manufacturer dedicated to delivering high-quality products and services to federal customers while creating employment opportunities for people with

significant disabilities," the company explained.

ReadyOne Industries produces military apparel right here in El Paso.

"By keeping production local, the award also contributes to supply chain resilience and domestic sourcing priorities critical to national defense readiness," ReadyOne said.