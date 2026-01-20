Skip to Content
U.S. Senator John Cornyn visiting El Paso today

Senator John Cornyn
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Senator John Cornyn is visiting El Paso today to meet with small business owners and employees. He is expected to speak with El Pasoans about the Working Families Tax Cuts Act that was passed into law. The new law keeps money in local economies, according to Cornyn's office.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and El Paso Mayor Renard Johnson are both expected to be present for Cornyn's visit today. Other community leaders and prominent business owners will also be present, Cornyn's office says.

ABC-7 will be present for Cornyn's visit and will provide complete coverage in our evening newscasts.

Rishi Oza

