Ardovino’s Desert Crossing delays start of farmer’s market by a week due to storm

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ardovino's Desert Crossing is pushing back the opening day of its farmer's market by a week due to the winter storm anticipated to blow into the region this weekend.

"Due to the predicted severity of the incoming winter storm and the impact this weather will have on our community, Farmers Market at Ardovino's Desert Crossing have decided, out of an abundance of caution to cancel opening day of their market this Saturday, January 24," the restaurant posted to social media today.

The market will now officially open for its 26th season on Saturday, January 31, 2026 at 9 a.m.