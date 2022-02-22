Skip to Content
MacKenzie Scott donates $50M to support USDA youth programs

By HALELUYA HADERO
MacKenzie Scott’s $50 million gift to the National 4-H Council, which the youth-focused nonprofit called “transformational,” is part of a new patch of the philanthropist’s donations now coming to light. The donation to the organization will support the 120-year-old government-backed youth development program. It’s the second largest gift known to have been made by the novelist since she announced last year that she gave $2.7 billion to charitable nonprofits. Scott has since been quiet about donations from her and her husband, Dan Jewett, in an attempt to avoid media attention. 

