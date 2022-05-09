Cleanup underway after trees topple into Alaska road, bay

By MARK THIESSEN

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Efforts are underway to clear a road where dozens of fully grown evergreen trees as well as rocks and dirt toppled into an Alaska bay, covering the roadway and cutting off road access for scores of people. City Manager Janette Bower says there were no injuries in the Saturday evening landslide about a half-mile south of downtown. She estimates that the slide measured 200 feet long by 300 feet wide and could take up to two weeks to clear. The slide has prevented about 200 residents and tourists from reaching Seward by road. Bower says the community has stepped up with water taxis and landing crafts to get people back and forth around the slide.