Netflix stock dips after subscriber forecast misses analyst expectations

CNN - Business/Consumer

By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business

Netflix posted sluggish subscriber growth when it reported earnings Tuesday, and forecast bigger gains ahead. But Wall Street isn’t satisfied.

The streaming service said it has 209 million subscribers globally after adding a little more than a million subscribers in the second quarter of 2021. That beat the company’s own expectations for the quarter, even though it was a mostly low bar.

Yet Netflix’s stock took an immediate hit in after-hours trading with its forecast for the third quarter coming in softer than the 5.5 million subscribers analysts were expecting. Netflix said its projecting a growth of 3.5 million for the next quarter.

The company’s stock dropped as much as 3% after hours.

Netflix’s second quarter profit this year was $1.3 billion, up from $720 million in the year-earlier quarter. Its revenue jumped 19%, to $7.3 billion.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.