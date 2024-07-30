The number of available jobs in the US is shrinking

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

(CNN) — Companies in the US had fewer open jobs in June than they did the month before, another sign that the once-scalding-hot labor market is settling into a steady state.

Employers posted an estimated 8.18 million jobs in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report released Tuesday. Last month’s tally was higher than economists expected but marked a slight step back from the upwardly revised tally of 8.23 million openings in May and represents the second-lowest monthly total seen so far this year.

Economists were expecting job openings to shrink to 8 million, according to Fact Set consensus estimates.

This story is developing and will be updated.

