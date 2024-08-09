America’s latest deliciously horrifying stadium food: cotton candy burrito

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — Bad news for Arizona dentists, but great news for sugar-addicted football fans. The NFL’s Arizona Cardinals unveiled a cotton candy burrito at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, for the 2024 season.

Think of it like a normal burrito, but instead of a tortilla, someone is wrapping sugary insides in sheets of cotton candy. The contents in question include cotton candy flavored ice cream, Fruity Pebbles, Froot Loops, marshmallows, Skittles, M&M’s minis, gummy bears and sprinkles, according to a press release from the NFL team.

The candy-wrapped burrito, which is priced at $15, is one of 50 new food items for Cardinals games at State Farm Stadium this season, senior vice president of media relations Mark Dalton said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Companies will often promote unique or wacky food items to bring attention to the brand ahead of important events or seasons. Stadium concessions at NFL games are known to have had strange food items in the past, from dessert nachos to 7-pound burgers.

The cotton candy burrito, along with other new menu additions such as a jalapeno cheddar dog-a-dilla, will only be available at the club level at the 64,000-seat stadium.

But fans at any seat can order other creations such as a Flaming Hot Cheeto chicken tenders and meatball hoagie on a stick. The menu was curated by the Cardinals and sports and stadium catering company Craft Culinary Concepts.

