How are you approaching your back-to-school spending?

(CNN) — Classroom supplies, shoes, clothing and electronics needed for the upcoming school season are expected to cost American families about $875 on average, according to the National Retail Federation.

While that’s $15 below last year’s record high, it’s still the second-highest estimate ever. We’d like to hear about your plans for back-to-school spending: how you’re budgeting for elevated costs; what you’re doing differently than in past years; what you’re leaving out; what you’re buying secondhand; what you can’t pass up; etc.

Please share your experience below and you may be contacted to be included in an upcoming article.

