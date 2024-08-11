Feeling saucy? McDonald’s France jokes about pulling classic curry sauce after Steph Curry leads US over France
By Robert Ilich, CNN
(CNN) — McDonald’s France had a not-so-thinly veiled response to the men’s basketball final at the Paris Olympics.
After Steph Curry drained eight three-pointers Saturday to help lead the United States to gold in a 98-87 win over France, the Instagram account for McDonald’s France posted a message Sunday directed at the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter’s heroics.
“For obvious reasons, we are considering removing this sauce,” McDonald’s France’s posting translates from French to English, and included a picture of the chain’s Classic Curry dipping sauce.
The Instagram posting had nearly 15,000 likes over seven hours.
“This is a joke in reference to yesterday’s basketball game and Stephen Curry’s huge performance,” a spokesperson for McDonald’s France told CNN in an email Sunday.
Curry, 36, put on a memorable performance against France, knocking down four clutch 3-pointers over a stretch of 2 minutes and 13 seconds late in the fourth quarter.
It was a difficult defeat for the host country, who had trailed the United States by just three points with 2:58 remaining. France, which boasts several NBA players including Victor Wembanyama, had lost in a close game to the United States, 87-82, in the gold medal game at the 2021 Olympics in Japan.
