Chuck E. Cheese targets inflation-weary families with a bargain subscription program

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — Chuck E. Cheese has a new subscription program that’s half the price of a Netflix plan, but one the animatronic rat likely hopes double the fun.

The family entertainment chain is launching a nationwide monthly membership program starting at $7.99 that lets customers play a set number of games every day with an additional discount on food, depending on the subscription tier.

Chuck E. Cheese hopes the new program attracts inflation-weary customers who have cut back on discretionary spending to save money and seek a better deal.

“Amid rising costs, our goal was to offer great value, and develop an easy, and fun solution for everyone,” Mark Kupferman, the company’s executive vice president, said in a press release. “We understand families are struggling to find affordable entertainment options outside the home right now.”

A trial test at some of its 450 US and Canada locations was received with strong demand, the company said, with the chain selling 350,000 passes so far. The passes can be used by a family with multiple children.

The newly expanded program comes in three tiers: The cheapest costs $7.99 per month, allowing for 40 games a visit with a 20% discount on food and drinks; the next is $11.99 for 100 games and a 30% discount on food and drinks; and a $29.99 option that includes 250 games and a 50% discount on food and drinks.

Chuck E. Cheese said the membership can only be canceled after the first year is completed, but it’s offering two-month passes start at a higher monthly price as a better fit for shorter breaks, like summer.

Subscription offerings from chains are on the rise, with Sweetgreen, Taco Bell and P.F. Chang’s providing various versions of their own helping the businesses lock in loyalty and deliver a consistent stream of income.

For Chuck E. Cheese, the new program could help draw more customers in with the hope of spending more money on food and drinks, thus giving them an “additional bonus on top of recurring revenue,” according to Neil Saunders, retail analyst and managing director at GlobalData Retail.

“The slight issue with subscriptions, however, is that consumers feel they have too many of them and people are trying to cut back considering household financial pressures. So, Chuck E. Cheese may find it difficult to persuade all but the most ardent of loyalists to fork out for this,” he told CNN.

In 2020, Chuck E. Cheese filed for bankruptcy at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic that forced business to temporarily shutter. The company emerged from Chapter 11 later that year and is reportedly looking for a buyer that could value the 47-year-old company at $1 billion.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.