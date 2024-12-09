Skip to Content
China is probing Nvidia in a major escalation of its chip wars with the US

Published 5:26 AM

By David Goldman, CNN

(CNN) — China has opened an antitrust investigation into Nvidia, an American chipmaker and the world’s largest provider of processors that power artificial intelligence, according to China Central Television.

The probe serves as the latest escalation of a growing battle for AI dominance, which both the United States and China believe is crucial for national security.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Fred He contributed to this report.

