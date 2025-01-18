TikTok users are scrambling during the app’s final hours

By Auzinea Bacon, CNN

(CNN) — TikTok users who procrastinated in saving their favorite videos have been doing some last-minute housecleaning with the app set to shut down.

On Friday, the Supreme Court upheld a ban on TikTok over concerns about its ties to China. Hours later, TikTok announced it would “go dark” on Sunday at 12:01 a.m. ET.

Many TikTok users were coming to grips with the idea that their time on the app might be coming to a close. Users have also celebrated their time on the app by editing TikTok recaps and compilations of viral moments as far back as 2018.

It wasn’t just typical users saying goodbye. Entertainment company Lionsgate made an edit to “The Hunger Games” with the caption, “currently crashing out.” One user posted that she was recently hired to create TikTok content for a company. “Who’s gonna tell my new boss,” she said.

Employees running company TikTok accounts, including Gatorade, Diet Coke, Disney on Ice and Fanatics, commented from those companies’ accounts that they had similar thoughts.

REI’s TikTok account commented: “How long until they actually check though?”

Holding out hope

When the TikTok ban passed last year, it left some wiggle room to avoid or delay a ban. TikTok’s China-based parent company, ByteDance, could sell the app to non-Chinese buyers or the president could grant a one-time, 90-day extension.

But ByteDance has repeatedly said it won’t sell. The White House has said that it’s passing the baton over to the incoming Trump administration to enforce the ban — or otherwise.

Trump told NBC News on Saturday that he would “most likely” grant TikTok a 90-day extension to give ByteDance more time to sell.

Mark Gaetano, a creator known as Snarky Marky, told CNN that he is holding out hope the app will come back in any way possible.

Gaetano, who is from Toronto, posted a video to his American followers to express his appreciation and edited a compilation of the “astronomical” moments that generated his 4.5 million follower base. He said about 75% of his followers are from the United States, so he expects it could hurt his income and fuel the threat of a ban in Canada.

“There’s not a whole lot of transparency going on, which makes the ban all that much more frustrating,” he said. “Through my career on TikTok, I’ve made it a point to appeal to my American followers, considering they’re the largest demographic on my page.”

In the meantime, he said, he’ll post his TikTok content to other platforms for those who still want to follow him.

Other creators who are worried about the loss of income have posted videos explaining how much money they’ve made using the platform. A creator named Amber Marie, who has about 305,000 followers and works as a teacher, posted a video saying she earned as much as $11,700 in January 2024 and as little as $1,600 in August.

“I know so many teachers who have been able to make a second income with this app,” she said, adding that the supplemental income allowed her to travel and buy a house.

TikTok creator Dana Donnelly, who has almost 45,000 followers, said she believes a new app will eventually replace TikTok if the ban lasts. But she said there’s no guarantee followers will migrate to another app for their favorite creators.

“It’s kind of just accepting that you have to walk into a new arena and hope to find an audience there,” she said.

