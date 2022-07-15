

Kite_rin // Shutterstock

How online spending habits changed in every state during COVID-19

Man holding credit card and using laptop



Giving Assistant

As COVID increased, people’s interest in shopping online peaked

A line chart showing COVID cases and relative search interest in online shopping showing interest peaks just prior to many major case peaks



Giving Assistant

Online shopping interest was strongest in the East

A map showing which regions had the highest interest in online shopping, with highest concentrations in the east



Giving Assistant

Most interest in online shopping centered in Florida and South Carolina

Bar chart showing the top ten regions for interest in online shopping during the pandemic showing Florida in the lead, followed by New York and South Carolina