Counties with the biggest percentage drop in population in each state


Aerial view of downtown Pittsfield, Massachusetts


Alabama: Perry County

Chart showing 17.77% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Perry County, Alabama, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Alaska: Bristol Bay Borough

Chart showing 21.36% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Bristol Bay Borough, Alaska, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Arizona: Cochise County

Chart showing 3.32% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Cochise County, Arizona, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Arkansas: Phillips County

Chart showing 20.19% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Phillips County, Arkansas, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


California: Lassen County

Chart showing 13.82% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Lassen County, California, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Colorado: Bent County

Chart showing 17.60% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Bent County, Colorado, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Connecticut: Litchfield County

Chart showing 5.35% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Litchfield County, Connecticut, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Florida: Gulf County

Chart showing 14.48% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Gulf County, Florida, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Georgia: Baker County

Chart showing 13.41% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Baker County, Georgia, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Hawaii: Kalawao County

Chart showing 3.33% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Kalawao County, Hawaii, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Idaho: Clark County

Chart showing 13.15% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Clark County, Idaho, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Illinois: Alexander County

Chart showing 33.00% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Alexander County, Illinois, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Indiana: Blackford County

Chart showing 7.74% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Blackford County, Indiana, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Iowa: Emmet County

Chart showing 11.50% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Emmet County, Iowa, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Kansas: Morton County

Chart showing 21.69% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Morton County, Kansas, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Kentucky: Leslie County

Chart showing 14.55% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Leslie County, Kentucky, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Louisiana: Tensas Parish

Chart showing 20.10% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Tensas Parish, Louisiana, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Maine: Aroostook County

Chart showing 6.83% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Aroostook County, Maine, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Maryland: Allegany County

Chart showing 6.55% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Allegany County, Maryland, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Massachusetts: Berkshire County

Chart showing 5.14% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Berkshire County, Massachusetts, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Michigan: Ontonagon County

Chart showing 16.53% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Ontonagon County, Michigan, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Minnesota: Lac qui Parle County

Chart showing 9.91% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Lac qui Parle County, Minnesota, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Mississippi: Coahoma County

Chart showing 17.41% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Coahoma County, Mississippi, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Missouri: DeKalb County

Chart showing 15.16% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for DeKalb County, Missouri, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Montana: Toole County

Chart showing 12.30% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Toole County, Montana, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Nebraska: Dundy County


Nevada: Mineral County

Chart showing 5.70% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Mineral County, Nevada, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


New Hampshire: Coos County

Chart showing 5.45% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Coos County, New Hampshire, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


New Jersey: Cumberland County

Chart showing 6.17% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Cumberland County, New Jersey, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


New Mexico: De Baca County

Chart showing 17.63% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for De Baca County, New Mexico, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


New York: Hamilton County

Chart showing 10.45% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Hamilton County, New York, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


North Carolina: Hyde County

Chart showing 16.67% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Hyde County, North Carolina, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


North Dakota: McIntosh County

Chart showing 12.86% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for McIntosh County, North Dakota, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Ohio: Monroe County

Chart showing 7.00% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Monroe County, Ohio, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Oklahoma: Cimarron County

Chart showing 13.23% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Cimarron County, Oklahoma, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Oregon: Wheeler County

Chart showing 4.28% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Wheeler County, Oregon, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Pennsylvania: Cameron County

Chart showing 14.76% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Cameron County, Pennsylvania, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Rhode Island: Bristol County

Chart showing 2.94% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Bristol County, Rhode Island, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


South Carolina: Allendale County

Chart showing 19.54% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Allendale County, South Carolina, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


South Dakota: Hyde County

Chart showing 9.92% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Hyde County, South Dakota, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Tennessee: Lake County

Chart showing 10.72% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Lake County, Tennessee, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Texas: Concho County

Chart showing 31.07% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Concho County, Texas, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Utah: Emery County

Chart showing 7.79% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Emery County, Utah, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Vermont: Rutland County

Chart showing 6.20% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Rutland County, Vermont, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Virginia: Buchanan County

Chart showing 14.44% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Buchanan County, Virginia, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Washington: Columbia County

Chart showing 1.12% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Columbia County, Washington, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


West Virginia: McDowell County

Chart showing 23.44% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for McDowell County, West Virginia, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Wisconsin: Price County

Chart showing 6.04% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Price County, Wisconsin, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.


Wyoming: Washakie County

Chart showing 9.04% population decrease from 2010 to 2020 for Washakie County, Wyoming, compared to overall population increase for the U.S.

