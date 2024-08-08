

The most hurricane-vulnerable counties in 2024

In November 2022, a month after Hurricane Ian hit FL, Fort Myers Beach still had piles of rubble alongshore.

Which U.S. counties are most likely to be impacted by hurricanes?

With a hectic hurricane season forecasted for this summer, LawnStarter ranked 2024’s most hurricane-vulnerable counties.

The rankings considered hurricane risk assessments and anticipated financial loss from hurricanes according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). It also included the past 10 years of historical storm data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and access to national disaster debris recovery facilities.

To learn how the counties are ranked, read the methodology.

County Rankings

See how the top 20 counties fared in our ranking:



Top 5 Close Up

Table showing the top 20 for “2024’s Most Hurricane-Vulnerable Counties”.

No. 1: Broward County, Florida | 3 Biggest Cities: Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, and Hollywood

Overall Score: 74.57

74.57 Hurricane Risk Score: 99.91 | Rank: 3

99.91 | 3 Total Number of Hurricanes (Last 10 Years): 9 | Rank: 25 (tie)

9 | 25 (tie) Number of Category 5 Hurricanes (Last 10 Years): 4 | Rank: 1 (tie)

4 | 1 (tie) Expected Annual Loss from Hurricanes: $895 million | Rank: 2

$895 million | 2 Number of National Disaster Debris Recovery Facilities (EPA 2023): 18 | Rank: 248

No. 2: Palm Beach County, Florida | 3 Biggest Cities: West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, and Boynton Beach

Overall Score: 73.66

73.66 Hurricane Risk Score: 99.87 | Rank: 4

99.87 | 4 Total Number of Hurricanes (Last 10 Years): 9 | Rank: 25 (tie)

9 | 25 (tie) Number of Category 5 Hurricanes (Last 10 Years): 4 | Rank: 1 (tie)

4 | 1 (tie) Expected Annual Loss from Hurricanes: $864 million | Rank: 3

$864 million | 3 Number of National Disaster Debris Recovery Facilities (EPA 2023): 27 | Rank: 268

No. 3: Charleston County, South Carolina | 3 Biggest Cities: Charleston, North Charleston, and Mount Pleasant

Overall Score: 68.04

68.04 Hurricane Risk Score: 99.64 | Rank: 9

99.64 | 9 Total Number of Hurricanes (Last 10 Years): 11 | Rank: 2 (tie)

11 | 2 (tie) Number of Category 5 Hurricanes (Last 10 Years): 4 | Rank: 1 (tie)

4 | 1 (tie) Expected Annual Loss from Hurricanes: $358 million | Rank: 8

$358 million | 8 Number of National Disaster Debris Recovery Facilities (EPA 2023): 22 | Rank: 257

No. 4: Miami-Dade County, Florida | 3 Biggest Cities: Miami, Hialeah, and Miami Gardens

Overall Score: 66.75

66.75 Hurricane Risk Score: 99.96 | Rank: 2

99.96 | 2 Total Number of Hurricanes (Last 10 Years): 8 | Rank: 54

8 | 54 Number of Category 5 Hurricanes (Last 10 Years): 3 | Rank: 48

3 | 48 Expected Annual Loss from Hurricanes: $832 million | Rank: 4

$832 million | 4 Number of National Disaster Debris Recovery Facilities (EPA 2023): 43 | Rank: 287

No. 5: Horry County, South Carolina | 3 Biggest Cities: Myrtle Beach, Conway, and Carolina Forest

Overall Score: 66.13

66.13 Hurricane Risk Score: 99.55 | Rank: 11

99.55 | 11 Total Number of Hurricanes (Last 10 Years): 11 | Rank: 2 (tie)

11 | 2 (tie) Number of Category 5 Hurricanes (Last 10 Years): 4 | Rank: 1 (tie)

4 | 1 (tie) Expected Annual Loss from Hurricanes: $257 million | Rank: 11

$257 million | 11 Number of National Disaster Debris Recovery Facilities (EPA 2023): 10 | Rank: 212

Key Insights

Florida and South Carolina account for half of the 100 most hurricane-vulnerable counties.

Harris County, Texas (No. 15), home to Houston, has the highest Hurricane Risk and Expected Annual Loss from Hurricanes — over $1.15 billion, according to FEMA. However, the county ranks behind 277 counties for the overall number of hurricanes — with four total — over the past 10 years. The Houston region has a high susceptibility to flood damage and saw record levels of rainfall during Hurricane Harvey.

All counties in our ranking have some risk of hurricanes and their effects, like flooding. Of these counties, those with the lowest risk of being impacted include Kennebec County, Maine (No. 315), which scored near the bottom alongside Texas counties DeWitt (No. 316) and Bexar, home to San Antonio, in last place.

Methodology

First, we determined the factors (metrics) that are most relevant to rank the Most Hurricane-Vulnerable Counties. We then assigned a weight to each factor based on its importance and grouped those factors into 4 categories: Hurricane Risk, Hurricane History, Financial Impact, and Disaster Cleanup. For each of the 317 U.S. counties with a Hurricane Risk Score determined by FEMA, we then gathered additional data on each factor from the Environmental Protection Agency, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Finally, we calculated scores (out of 100 points) for each county to determine its rank in each factor, each category, and overall. A county’s Overall Score is the average of its scores across all factors and categories. The highest Overall Score ranked “Best” (No. 1) and the lowest “Worst” (No. 317).

Final Thoughts: Weathering the Storm

Climate change is causing hurricanes to strengthen with higher ocean temperatures boosting storm intensity.

As El Niño comes to an end, weather experts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are anticipating eight to 13 hurricanes along the Atlantic this year. As many as seven may be major (category 3–5) hurricanes.

While FEMA is incentivizing states to adopt more storm-resilient building codes, predictions show that they could run out of money for disaster relief efforts this year in the middle of hurricane season. Similar circumstances occurred last summer leading to a pause on 2,400 rebuilding projects.

With FEMA’s budget stretched thin, emergency shelters may be underfunded, and rebuilding efforts could be slowed after natural disasters strike.

Do what you can to stay safe and prepared for a stormy summer with more tips below.

