Hidden toxins in candles: What you need to know and sustainable alternatives

In the soft glow of candlelight, few of us pause to consider what’s actually burning. As research sheds light on the composition of common mass-produced candles, Made Trade explains that a growing movement toward sustainable candle alternatives is emerging, promising potential benefits for personal well-being and the environment.

A Brief History of Candle-Making

Humans have been enjoying the soft flicker of candlelight for more than 5,000 years. Ancient Egyptians soaked reed cores in melted animal waxes; Ancient Romans began using rolled papyrus and melted beeswax or animal wax, known as tallow; and early Chinese candles were crafted using wax from indigenous insects, mixed with seeds on molded paper tubes and finished with a rice paper wick.

The evolution of candle-making reflects broader technological and environmental trends. In the 19th century, paraffin wax, a by-product of petroleum refining, quickly became popular due to its low cost and consistent burning properties. However, as awareness of environmental issues grew in the late 20th century, there has been a resurgence of interest in traditional and new sustainable materials.

Today, while we still utilize some of these ancient materials, like beeswax, newer options, such as soy and coconut wax continue to grow in popularity, recognized for their renewable sourcing and clean-burning properties.

The Global Candle and Sustainable Candle Landscape

Candle production and use vary globally, influenced by cultural practices, available resources, and regulatory environments. In the European Union, the REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals) regulation sets strict standards for chemical use in consumer products, including candles. This has led to a faster adoption of plant-based waxes in EU countries.

In contrast, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission regulates candles primarily through labeling requirements and restrictions on certain materials, like banning the sale of candles produced with lead wicks. Countries like Japan have seen a resurgence in traditional wax alternatives, such as sumac wax derived from berries of the wax tree, blending ancient practices with modern sustainability concerns.

These global variations reflect different approaches to balancing tradition, innovation and environmental consciousness in candle production.

Understanding Today’s Candles

Many popular mass-produced candles are made with paraffin wax, a petroleum by-product. Some studies have suggested that when burned, paraffin candles may release potentially harmful chemicals. However, it’s important to note that the scientific consensus on the health impacts of different candle types is still evolving.

Paraffin wax candles are also known for producing soot, which can leave marks on candle vessels and may contribute to indoor air pollution.

The wick is another crucial component to be aware of. In 2003, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission banned using lead-core wicks due to health concerns. While violations of this ban occasionally occur, lead-cored wicks are less common in domestically produced candles, but they can appear in candles imported to the United States.

Many conventional candles also use synthetic fragrance oils. While these create pleasant scents, some consumers have raised concerns about potential health effects. However, more research is needed to link synthetic fragrances in candles to specific health issues like asthma, endocrine disruption and cancer.

A Healthier Alternative: Sustainable Candles

Sustainable candles offer a natural alternative that many find appealing. Here’s what sets them apart:

Wax matters: Sustainable candles often use soy wax, derived from soybeans or natural beeswax. Soy wax production is efficient — after oil extraction, soybean remnants can be used in animal feed, minimizing waste. While many sources claim soy wax burns longer than paraffin, actual burn time can vary based on factors like candle size and formulation.

Coconut wax: Another emerging player in the sustainable candle market is coconut wax. Derived from coconut oil, this wax is gaining popularity for its clean-burning properties and sustainable sourcing. Coconut wax is biodegradable and often produces less soot than traditional paraffin wax. It’s also known for its excellent scent throw, meaning it can fill a room with fragrance effectively. Like soy wax, coconut wax is renewable and can be produced without petrochemicals. However, as with any agricultural product, the sustainability of coconut wax depends on responsible farming practices and production methods.

Beeswax brilliance: Among sustainable candle options, beeswax stands out for its long history and natural origins. Produced by honeybees, beeswax candles are prized for their naturally sweet scent and warm, golden glow. These candles are known for their long burn time. While beeswax candles are often more expensive than other types, many consumers appreciate their environmental benefits — they’re biodegradable, renewable, and their production supports beekeeping, which is crucial for pollination and ecosystem health. However, it’s important to ensure that beeswax candles come from responsibly managed hives to maintain their sustainability credentials.

Wick wisdom: Sustainable candles typically feature wooden wicks or braided slow-burning 100% cotton wicks. Wooden wicks, typically made from pulverized fruit trees, provide a lower flame compared to cotton wicks and are known for helping to release scent evenly and producing minimal soot. As an interesting feature, they produce a soft, crackling sound when burning.

Scent sense: Instead of synthetic fragrance oils, sustainable candles often use essential oils, which may provide aromatherapy benefits.

Environmental impact: Soy wax is biodegradable and sourced from a renewable resource: soybeans. Soy candles have been found to have a lower carbon footprint compared to paraffin candles, primarily due to the renewable nature of the raw material. However, the overall environmental impact depends on various factors, including farming practices, processing, and transportation. So sustainable candle manufacturers need to ensure the soybeans used to produce their soy wax candles are sustainably grown and harvested.

Environmental Impact: A Closer Look

The environmental impact of candles extends beyond their burning. When comparing soy, coconut and paraffin candles, several factors come into play:

Raw material sourcing: Soy and coconut are renewable resources, while paraffin is a by-product of petroleum refining.

Production: Soy and coconut wax generally require less energy to produce than paraffin.

Burning: Soy and coconut wax candles typically produce less soot and fewer potentially harmful emissions.

End of life: Soy and coconut wax is biodegradable, unlike paraffin.

However, it’s crucial to consider that the overall environmental footprint depends on factors such as farming practices, transportation and packaging. For instance, intensive soy farming can lead to deforestation and habitat loss if not managed sustainably. This complexity underscores the importance of considering a product’s entire lifecycle when assessing its sustainability.

Making the Switch to Sustainable: What to Look For

1. Check the wax type: Look for candles made from soy, coconut, beeswax or other plant-based or natural waxes.

2. Examine the wick: Ensure it’s 100% cotton or wood. While lead-cored wicks are banned, it’s always good to be aware of what you’re buying, as lead-cored wicks can appear in mass-produced imported candles.

3. Investigate the fragrance: Consider candles scented with essential oils and natural fragrances made without synthetic scents.

4. Consider the container: Some brands offer candles made in reusable or recyclable containers.

5. Read labels carefully: Look for transparency in ingredients and production methods.

While sustainable candles may sometimes be pricier, many consumers find the potential benefits worth considering, especially when giving them as a gift.

The Bigger Picture

The choice between traditional and sustainable candles goes beyond personal preference — it’s a decision that impacts both the immediate environment and the world at large. While a single candle may seem insignificant, consumer choices can influence market trends and drive demand for sustainable materials and practices. By opting for candles made from soy, coconut or beeswax, and with natural fragrances and lead-free wicks, you can reduce your exposure to indoor air pollutants and support renewable resources.

This growing interest in sustainable candles reflects a shift toward conscious consumerism and eco-friendly living. As people become more aware of how their choices affect their homes and the environment, exploring sustainable candles offers a way to continue the timeless tradition of candlelight while aligning with their values. Whether you’re drawn to the clean burn of soy, the excellent scent throw of coconut wax or the natural beauty of beeswax, switching to sustainable candles is an illuminating step toward a more mindful and sustainable lifestyle.

