These are the worst states for access to medical care

A view of Albuquerque, New Mexico’s skyline in the evening.

Equity in American healthcare is a work in progress. There are still some areas where it’s much easier and more convenient to access medical professionals and pharmacies. Improved access to care typically leads to better health outcomes, as well as an increased likelihood of people actually receiving preventative care and screenings.

Which states are falling short when it comes to accessible healthcare? Hers looked at four data sets to rank all 50 states from worst to best.

Key Findings

New Mexico ranks as the worst state for healthcare access, particularly when it comes to specialists and pharmacists. But it’s not all bad news. Albuquerque has one of the highest telehealth participation rates in the country, according to a 2024 Hers study. (Albuquerque residents are the most likely of any metropolitan area in the U.S. to identify as “youthful.”)

10 Best States for Healthcare Access

1. Vermont

2. Rhode Island

3. Hawaii

4. Connecticut

5. Massachusetts

6. Pennsylvania

7. Minnesota

8. Ohio

9. Virginia, Utah (tied)

10 Worst States for Healthcare Access

1. New Mexico

2. Missouri

3. Mississippi

4. Montana

5. North Carolina, Oklahoma, Nevada (tied)

8. Texas

9. Alaska

10. Colorado

Worst States for Healthcare Access: Trends and Insights

Here are the best and worst states in each of the four categories analyzed: primary care shortages, percentage of population without health insurance coverage, the number of pharmacies per 100,000 residents, and access to specialist care.

Which States Have the Lowest Met Need for Access to Primary Care Professionals?

Many states have a shortage of primary care physicians, which impacts how quickly people are able to get medical attention or schedule preventative screenings. Hers looked at the percentage of need met in terms of primary care physicians for each state.

Least Amount of Primary Care Need Met

Delaware

Alaska

Missouri

Greatest Amount of Primary Care Need Met

Vermont

New Hampshire

Rhode Island

Which States Have the Least Amount of Health Insurance Coverage?

There is a major gap when it comes to health insurance coverage across the United States, which can hinder people from seeking medical care when they need it.

States With the Lowest Percentage of Health Insurance Coverage

Texas

Oklahoma

Georgia

States With the Highest Percentage of Health Insurance Coverage

Massachusetts

Hawaii

Vermont

Which States Have the Lowest Concentration of Pharmacies?

Not only are people more likely to stay on top of medication when a pharmacy is nearby, they also use pharmacists as healthcare resources. One study found that patients visit community pharmacies twice as often as other providers, demonstrating the importance of access.

States with the Lowest Number of Pharmacies Per 100,000 Residents

Montana

New Hampshire

Illinois

States with the Highest Number of Pharmacies Per 100,000 Residents

South Dakota

Arizona

Georgia

Which States Have the Fewest Medical Specialists?

Hers looked at the number of physician specialists per 100,000 residents in multiple disciplines, including psychiatry, surgery, anesthesiology, emergency medicine, radiology, cardiology, oncology, endocrinology, and other specializations.

States with the Fewest Medical Specialists Per 100,000 Residents

New Mexico

Missouri

South Dakota

States with the Most Medical Specialists Per 100,000 Residents

Pennsylvania

Florida

Wyoming

These rankings also mirror access to other types of specialists. Missouri has one of the lowest concentrations of OB-GYNs in the country, while Florida has one of the highest. Similarly, Florida has one of the highest concentrations of dermatologists in the country.

Access to Healthcare: 50 States Ranked from Worst to Best

Based on the criteria outlined, plus the methodology explained below, here are all 50 states ranked from worst to best in terms of healthcare access across the U.S.

1. New Mexico

2. Missouri

3. Mississippi

4. Montana

5. Nevada, North Carolina, and Oklahoma (tied)

8. Texas

9. Alaska

10. Colorado

11. Illinois

12. North Dakota

13. South Carolina

14. South Dakota

15. Idaho and Washington (tied)

17. Georgia

18. California

19. New Jersey

20. Wyoming and Oregon (tied)

22. Florida, Indiana, and Maryland (tied)

25. Michigan

26. Arizona and Delaware (tied)

28. New Hampshire and New York (tied)

30. Kentucky

31. Iowa, Tennessee, and Wisconsin (tied)

34. Kansas

35. Arkansas and Maine (tied)

37. Louisiana

38. Alabama and Nebraska (tied)

40. West Virginia

41. Utah and Virginia (tied)

43. Ohio

44. Minnesota

45. Pennsylvania

46. Massachusetts

47. Connecticut

48. Hawaii

49. Rhode Island

50. Vermont

Note: Based on data collected in August 2024. Get the data.

Data & Methodology

Hers based its rankings on four data categories related to health access.

All categories were weighed equally. Each state was ranked individually in each category, then the average rank was used to determine final placement on the list.

What to Do If You Live in an Area Without As Much Access to Healthcare

Your health doesn’t have to take a backseat just because you live in an area with less access to medical care. Here are some strategies to make the most of health services no matter where you live to support healthy living.

Access telehealth services: Utilizing telehealth can significantly increase access to certain types of care. Many telehealth companies also provide affordable services for those who don’t have insurance, providing people more options for affordable care no matter where they live.

Utilizing telehealth can significantly increase access to certain types of care. Many telehealth companies also provide affordable services for those who don’t have insurance, providing people more options for affordable care no matter where they live. Be proactive with preventative care: Instead of waiting to visit a provider when you’re sick, plan ahead no matter your age or current level of health. Scheduling regular screenings and checkups can lead to earlier detection and treatment of chronic diseases like diabetes, Alzheimer’s, and osteoarthritis.

Instead of waiting to visit a provider when you’re sick, plan ahead no matter your age or current level of health. Scheduling regular screenings and checkups can lead to earlier detection and treatment of chronic diseases like diabetes, Alzheimer’s, and osteoarthritis. Use a mail prescription service: Mail-order pharmacies make it easier and more convenient to manage prescriptions, especially if you don’t have a pharmacy nearby. You may even save on copays, especially if you’re managing a chronic condition with ongoing medication.

This story was produced by Hers and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.