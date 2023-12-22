11 suspects named in El Paso rapper’s 2019 murder

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 confirmed Friday the number of people linked to the murder of a local rapper is now up to 11.

Terrance Kinard's death was the first murder of 2019 and had gone unresolved until several days ago.

A check of online court records showed two additional case numbers for co-defendants facing charges of capital murder for retaliation and engaging in organized criminal activity in the shooting death of Terrance Kinard, Jr.

Kinard was shot outside a house in Northeast El Paso on January 26, 2019.

The two latest suspects are David Lee Moore and Jeremiah Deshawn Perkins, according to the court records.

El Paso County jail records show Moore and Perkins were both booked into the El Paso county jail downtown on Dec. 21.

When ABC-7 requested the mugshots for the first 8 suspects charged with Kinard's murder, El Paso police declined to release them, saying the case was still under investigation.

On Dec. 13, ABC-7 confirmed three arrests, then three more by Dec. 15. The three additional arrests -- one of those was a minor at the time of the shooting -- were confirmed on Dec. 19.

All these arrests come early 5 years after Kinard's death.

Listen to the ABC-7's Borderland Crimes podcast episode about the case here or on your preferred listening platform.