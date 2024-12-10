Skip to Content
Borderland Mugshots

Alleged burglar breaks into San Elizario apartment

El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Published 4:34 PM

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff deputies arrested 40-year-old San Elizario resident Richard Ayala and charged him with Burglary of Habitation, Criminal Mischief, and Resisting Arrest.

Sheriff's Office officials tell ABC-7 that Ayala broke into an apartment on the 12100 block of Socorro Road armed with a knife. Officials say Ayala started breaking items inside of the apartment. This happened on November 30, 2024 and officials announced the arrest and released the mugshot on December 10, 2024.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Deputies booked Ayala into the El Paso Downtown Jail, where he still remains under a $155,000 bond.

