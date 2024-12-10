Alleged burglar breaks into San Elizario apartment
SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff deputies arrested 40-year-old San Elizario resident Richard Ayala and charged him with Burglary of Habitation, Criminal Mischief, and Resisting Arrest.
Sheriff's Office officials tell ABC-7 that Ayala broke into an apartment on the 12100 block of Socorro Road armed with a knife. Officials say Ayala started breaking items inside of the apartment. This happened on November 30, 2024 and officials announced the arrest and released the mugshot on December 10, 2024.
Deputies booked Ayala into the El Paso Downtown Jail, where he still remains under a $155,000 bond.