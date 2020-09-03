El Paso man arrested after he allegedly punched his dog a dozen times on video

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man is facing an animal cruelty charge after he was allegedly caught on camera repeatedly abusing his 2-year-old dog, police said Thursday.

27-year-old Dennis Zamora was arrested by police the previous day after detectives said they reviewed surveillance footage that appeared to show him punching the mixed-breed dog named "Scooby" at least a dozen times as the canine yelped in pain.

Authorities said they began looking into Zamora after receiving a tip to the El Paso Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Hotline about the Aug. 27 abuse in the 1900 block of Mary Alice Place.

Zamora was being held in the El Paso County Detention Facility on $5,000 bond.