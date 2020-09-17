El Paso man accused of trying to set up sex encounter with 12-year-old

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man is accused of trying to set up a sexual encounter with a 12-year-old girl on social media, police said Thursday.

40–year old Manuel Molina Alcantar was being held on $25,000 bond in the downtown jail on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.

"The 12-year-old child began receiving messages from Alcantar via Instagram," said El Paso police Det. Diane Mack. "During the communications, Alcantar expressed an interest in meeting the victim for explicit sexual purposes, despite the child disclosing her age."

Authorities said Alcantar was arrested by federal marshals on Wednesday afternoon.