1 dead, 2 hurt in northeast El Paso stabbing attack

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- Three people were stabbed, one fatally, in an overnight attack in northeast El Paso, police said Sunday morning.

It happened about 12:40 a.m. at 5020 Fairbanks.

Detectives said a 21-year-old man died of his stab wounds. The other two victims were identified as a 28-year-old man and 23-year-old woman.

The man who survived was hospitalized with no immediate word on his condition, while the woman was treated at the scene.

Detectives were trying to determine what led up to the stabbings.

No arrests had been made in the attack, but police said they didn't believe there was a public danger