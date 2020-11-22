Skip to Content
Crime
By
today at 11:26 am
Published 5:45 pm

El Paso police launch new website for ‘streamlined’ reporting of some crimes

ep police web site
EPPD
A screengrab from the new El Paso Police website for online crime reporting.

EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Police Department has launched a new web site for online crime reporting.

The department says the new site offers a “streamlined process” to report a wider variety of offenses that don’t require a police response. like making an accident report or reporting an abandoned vehicle.

If you have an emergency, someone is injured or a crime is in progress, you should still call 911. The new web site can be reached at elpasotexas.gov/police-department/online-services.

Biz/Tech / El Paso / News

David Burge

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content