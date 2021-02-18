Tornillo man accused of beating neighbor’s dog to death

Crime

TORNILLO, Texas -- A Tornillo man has been arrested on accusations that he killed his neighbor's dog earlier this week, El Paso County Sheriff's deputies said Thursday.

Francisco Jesus Terrazas, 31, is being held in the downtown jail on $50,000 bond on a cruelty to animals charge.

Deputies said Terrazas hit the dog with a metal road and killed it.

The dog killing took place in the 19000 block of Tierra Drive in Tornillo on Monday, officials said.