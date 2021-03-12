Arrest made after man is repeatedly stabbed, seriously hurt in central El Paso apartment

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A man was stabbed repeatedly and seriously injured Friday afternoon at an apartment in central El Paso and police arrested another man suspected in the attack.

It happened inside 1710 Montana about 12:45 p.m., which is when police said a woman called 911 to report a stabbing at the apartment.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to University Medical Center in serious condition.

Police indicated a suspect in the stabbing was taken into custody, but they provided no further details about the man's arrest.

Detectives and a crime scene unit remained on scene several hours after the attack.