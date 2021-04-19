Las Cruces police seek info on 4 weekend shootings that wounded 4

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police said Monday they were investigating four separate shootings that happened over the weekend, three of which resulted in people being injured.

Those shootings include:

About 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of south Almendra Street. Two men were struck by gunfire after an argument between neighbors escalated to gunfire. Both were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

About 2 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Quesenberry Street. A gunshot victim was found by police at that location and taken to an area hospital.

About 9:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of east Kansas Avenue. Police responded to a shots fired call and found shell casings in the roadway, but no shooting victims were found; officers received descriptions from witnesses of two vehicles involved in the exchange of gunfire.

About 4 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Hickory Drive. Police found a victim on a sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck wound that witnesses told police was fired from a passing vehicle. The victim was flown to University Medical Center in El Paso for treatment.

Police said no arrests had been made as of Monday in any of those shootings. Investigators urged anyone with information to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795. Tips can also be provided anonymously by calling Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.