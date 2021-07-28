El Paso man allegedly crashed stolen Krispy Kreme truck while driving drunk

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – An El Paso man is accused of stealing a Krispy Kreme donuts truck and going for a drunken ride that ended in a crash early Wednesday.

El Paso sheriff's deputies and police arrested Carlos Emmanuel Andrade on burglary charges after he allegedly stole the truck from a westside location and then used it to break into a closed 7-11 Convenience store in the 700 block of N. Fabens Road about 1:20 a.m.

Authorities said the store break-in came shortly after an intoxicated Andrade fled after crashing the truck into another vehicle near S. Darrington Road and Rudi Kuefner Drive just after midnight.

He was finally taken into custody near I-10 westbound and the Eastlake on-ramp about 1:45 a.m., according to officials.